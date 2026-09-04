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Egypt break Kenyans' hearts as Malkia Strikers surrender title

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 4, 2026
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Malkia Strikers players react to defeat during their 2026 CAVB Women final match against Egypt at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Egypt ended Kenya’s long reign as African women’s volleyball champions after handing Malkia Strikers a painful 3-0 (22-25, 15-25, 15-25) defeat in the final of the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship at Kasarani Indoor Arena yesterday.

The result saw Egypt reclaim the continental crown for the first time in 23 years and consequently secure a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympic Games, while Kenya were forced to surrender a title they had hoped to defend on home soil.

Egypt were in control from the opening whistle, showing greater confidence and consistency against a Kenyan side that struggled to find its rhythm. They took the first set 25-22 before turning the pressure on in the second, winning 25-15.

Malkia Strikers needed a strong response in the third set, but Egypt remained firmly in charge. They again won 25-15 to complete a straight-set victory and celebrate their fourth African title.

The defeat was a major disappointment for Kenya, who had entered the tournament with hopes of retaining their crown in front of home supporters. Instead, Egypt’s victory marked a major return to the top of African women’s volleyball.

Egypt’s success also earned them a place at the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup, where they will be joined by Kenya and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives.

Cameroon, meanwhile, completed the podium after beating Rwanda 3-0 in the bronze-medal match earlier yesterday.

The three-time African champions were comfortable throughout the contest, winning 25-17, 25-16 and 25-19 to secure third place.

Rwanda put together an impressive campaign to reach the third-place match but could not claim their first continental medal. Their search for a maiden African title will continue. 

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Related Topics

Malkia Strikers 2026 CAVB Women 2028 LA Olympics
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