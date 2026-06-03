Wafalme Stars clash with hosts Uganda in hunt for second win

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Kenya's Wafalme players in action during their 2026 CAVB Zone V Qualifiers match against Tanzania at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala, on Monday. [KVF Media]

The men’s national volleyball team Wafalme Stars will today face off with Uganda in their second match of the 2026 Africa Senior Nations Championship qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala.

The Kenyans will renew their rivalry with the Volleyball Cranes in the hunt for a second win in the ongoing Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Five qualifiers.

Wafalme Stars began their quest with a 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-17) win against Tanzania and will be looking to sweep the Volleyball Cranes out of their way as they look to secure their place on the continental stage.

For head coach Gideon Tarus, this clash will be a true litmus test of his side’s ambitions. Going into the encounter on the back of a victory against Tanzania, they will be looking to keep the momentum amid a partisan crowd eager to see the homeboys carry the day.

With the duel likely to determine the tournament’s outcome, the stakes are higher, for it could make or break their continental dreams.

Tarus will be looking for an improved performance from his charges when they face a stronger Ugandan side that will be backed by home advantage. He must ensure that all his charges turn up for the tough task and operate at their optimal.

Tarus will bank on setter Brian Melly, who plies his trade in Rwanda, to not just dictate the pace but also ensure that Kenyans are in full control of the game.

Libero Hudson Kipchumba will be tasked with keeping the backcourt safe in a bid to stop the Cranes. Middle blockers Levis Ogutu, Brian Kamonde and Wilson Cheruiyot must heighten their defence on the net, hence minimising the Ugandan’s chances of scoring. The experienced trio of Nicholas Matui, Dennis Esokon and Dennis Omolo will lead the attack alongside opposites Peter Kamara, Simon Kipkorir and Elphas Makuto.

Tarus’ equal, Shilla Omuriwe, on the other hand, will also be looking to secure a second win and remain on course to securing a ticket to Kinshasa, DRC for this year’s championship. Uganda beat Burundi in straight sets to register their first win and will be looking to shove the Kenyans out of the way.

With only one team qualifying, securing a ticket to Kinshasa and a top spot potentially hanging in the balance, both teams know that a victory today is a massive stride toward the 2026 African championship.

They go into the do-or-die battle knowing too well that every set is a battle and every point could be the difference between being part of the continental party in September and the beginning of a long journey back to the drawing board.