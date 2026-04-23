Clash of the titans as Al Ahly and KCB face off for African glory

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KCB Bank setter Esther Mutinda (left) in action against Kenya Pipeline during their African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship semi-final match in Cairo, Egypt. [KCB Bank Media]

As the African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship reaches feverpitch in Cairo today, the spotlight narrows down to the final clash pitting hosts Al Ahly Sporting Club and Kenya’s KCB Bank.

Stakes are higher than ever before because for the two titans, there is more on the line and therefore it’s not just a battle for the trophy but a quest for validation.

For Al Ahly the 10-time record African champions, this encounter is a favourable time for revenge. It’s in fact a perfect opportunity to avenge their 2022 final defeat to the bankers in front of their home fans and prove that indeed the throne still belongs in Cairo.

The Kenyans, on the other hand, will be out to confirm that their 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 28-26) triumph in Kelibia, Tunisia, was no fluke but the dawn of a new era.

An era that has seen the continental gong elude the Egyptian giants for five years. Al Ahly last won the title in 2019 when they hosted the annual championship.

Already assured of a podium finish, KCB will also be seeking to bag their third African title. After winning the 2022 title, the bankers have struggled to maintain their peak performance, finishing out of the medal bracket in the last three events.

The two sides go into the final on the back of an unbeaten record and a similar semi-final score of 3-1 in the semis. They also came from a set down to win and book the final's date.

In the semis, KCB carried the day in the Kenyan derby played away from home after seeing off local rivals Kenya Pipeline. They bounced back from a slow start to stage a stellar performance totally outplaying the Oilers to inch closer to the title. Pipeline seemed to be the stronger side as they settled in early to dominate the proceedings and easily take it 25-16.

Nonetheless, determined to secure an early podium spot and also play in the final, the bankers were unstoppable in the second set as they hit hard to level the game 1-1 with a dominant 25-10 score. There was no looking back for KCB, who controlled the floor to win the third and fourth sets, 25-15 and 25-19, to advance to the final.

Buoyed by home support, Al Ahly, who are keen to secure their 11th continental title, recovered from a set one setback that saw them trail their North African foes, CF de Carthage, from Tunisia to remain in the race. They beat the Tunisians who dethroned them in 2021 in sets of 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-22 to book a final meet with the bankers.

National league champions Pipeline will take on Carthage in the third-place play-offs.

The oil merchants who won bronze last year will be hoping to overcome the Tunisians so they don’t return home empty-handed. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who made their continental debut, will play Cameroon’s Litto Volleyball Club in the classification match. A win for DCI will see them finish fifth.