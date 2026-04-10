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School games: It's Kamusinga vs JOGA, Musingu vs JOBO in handball finals

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 10, 2026
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Melvin Khaemba of Moi Girls Kamusinga scores during their Brookside National Secondary School games in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Moi Girls Kamusinga will face off with St Joseph Girls Kitale (JOGA) in the finals of the 2026 Brookside National Secondary School handball finals in Kisumu on Saturday.

This is after Kamusinga who are also the defending champions hammered newbies Karai Girls 27-10 in the semifinals played at Kisumu Polytechnic Grounds on Friday.

Lavenda Babra led with five goals as Miriam Yego and Ruth Nicole scoring three goals each in the win. Velma Amoit added two gaols with Sylvia Wanyonyi, Melvin Khaemba and Getrude Netondo scoring a goal each.

“This was a solid display from the girls, composed with no pressure. We wanted to save the energy for finals and now that we are there, we go all out against JOGA,” said Kamusinga coach Godfry Simiyu.

Rift Valley heavyweights JOGA on the other hand ended newcomers Nyakach Girls reign at the nationals with a 31-20 win in the second semifinal.

Ruth Ohonda, Faith Nekesa and Michelline Chela each scored seven goals each in the big win as Edwin Adamba seeks to dethrone Kamusinga.

Adamba told the Standard Sports they are targeting to reclaim the title they last won in 2023.

“We are mentally ready for the final despite the underdog tag. We have nothing to loose because the girls have been playing well since the games begun at the sub county level. We want the national trophy,” said Adamba.

In boy’s handball, Western Region champions Musingu will face off with St Joseph Boys Kitale (JOBO).

With the throne empty after Musingu knocked out national champions Kimilili at the regional level, everything will be at stake in the finals.

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Related Topics

Moi Girls Kamusinga St Joseph Girls Kitale Brookside National Secondary School Games
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