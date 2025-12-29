Volleyball:Women teams led the way with impressive show as men struggled

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers during 2025 FIVB World Championship campaign.Nairobi City Guide. [Courtesy FIVB]

From Junior Malkia Strikers conquering the continent to bag the Under-20 trophy to Malkia Strikers’ notable show at the World Championship, 2025 was indeed a year of grit, glory and growth for Kenyan women.

The women who have over the year’s overshadowed their male compatriots had a fairly successful year. The Under-20 women’s national team Junior Malkia Strikers qualified for the Women’s Under-21 World Championship. Kenyan juniors bagged their maiden CAVB title following an outstanding 3-1 (26-24, 19-25, 28-26, 25-15) victory against hosts Cameroon.

The Kenyan youngsters were impressive at the CAVB African Nations Championship losing once to the Cameroonians in the preliminaries. Kenya had dismissed North African giants Egypt in straight sets in the semis to book a final date with the young Lionesses who had beaten them 3-1 in the first round.

Under the tutelage of coach Jackline Barasa, the side overcame pressure from home fans to beat the side on their home turf. KCB star Terry Tata was the tournament’s MVP as well as best opposite hitter. Another Kenyan Milka Akinyi made it to the dream team as she emerged as the best outside hitter.

Malkia Strikers, on the other hand, exhibited their gradual growth with an improved performance at the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship held in Thailand.

Even though they exited the global event at the group stage, their victory against Vietnam was a clear indicator of progress and a pointer to growth and better future performances.

Kenya saw off Vietnam 3-0 to register the win. They were pitted against Poland, Germany and Vietnam in Group G. Despite losing to Poland, their growth was also evident as they snatched a set from the higher-ranked side. They succumbed to a 3-1. They had launched their quest with a 3-0 defeat to Germany.

Veronica Adhiambo’s star shone bright with her individual brilliance at the tournament. Adhiambo, who plies her trade in Israel for Hapoel Kfar Saba Volleyball Club was the core of Malkia Strikers, shining in all three encounters. Terry Tata, who captained the Under-20 national team, leading them to African glory, also had a spectacular show.

However, prior to the championship, the issue of allowances that continues to haunt some Kenyan teams saw the side air their concerns on social media. This would see the Kenya Volleyball Federation and Ministry of Sports face a backlash.

Kenya Pipeline coach Geoffrey Omondi, who was on his first assignment with Malkia Strikers had settled for a blend of experienced and upcoming players who made a good account of themselves.

Omondi had been appointed head coach after a rigorous recruitment process that saw him beat seasoned coaches such as former national team and current KCB tactician Japheth Munala and Catherine Mabwi.

The men’s Under-20 national team Junior Wafalme Stars won bronze at the Africa Nations Championship to save men the blushes. They beat neighbours Uganda 3-1(25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23) in a third-place encounter to secure a podium finish. Junior Wafalme lost to their hosts Egypt in the semi-finals.

At club level, Kenyan teams struggled at both the men and women’s continental championships.

The 2024 National League champions Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) crashed out of the Men’s African Clubs Championship held in Misurata, Libya at the group stage. The General Service Unit (GSU) was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to Rwanda’s APR in straight sets. GSU were the best ranked Kenyan side in 10th place whereas Prisons and KPA finished 11th and 18th respectively.

For a third year in a row, Kenya Pipeline was the country’s best performing side at the CAVB Women’s African Clubs Championship. This is after they beat Tunisia’s Carthage to settle for bronze.

Kenyan clubs have failed to clinch the continental gold for the last three championships with the oilers winning silver at the 2023 event.

KCB Bank were the last Kenyan club to bag the elusive trophy in 2022 after beating Egypt’s Al Ahly 3-1 in the final.

Pipeline have been maintained a place on the podium but are yet to recapture the title they last won in 2005. Former league champions KCB and Kenya Prisons finished fifth and sixth in a contest that Egyptian giants Zamalek Sports Club and Al Ahly battled in the final with the former carrying the day.

Nevertheless, the oil merchants had a fair share of low moments as they surrendered the Zone Five Clubs Championship gong to Rwanda’s APR. They lost to the Rwandese soldiers 3-1 in the final played at Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda early in the year.

Locally, GSU and Pipeline reclaimed the men and women’s National League titles after triumphing in their respective final matches. GSU restored their lost glory after beating KPA 3-1 in the best of five series to dethrone Kenya Prisons who had tormented them for the last two seasons.

It was a tough season for Kenya Prisons who not only lost their title to GSU but also missed a podium place after losing to Equity Bank in their bronze medal duel.

GSU had a great year at home sweeping aside all their opponents to bag available titles. They were crowned the inaugural Kenya Cup trophy after edging out the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a five-set thriller.

It was a good year for Pipeline who reclaimed the title that had eluded them for years. They beat the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 in the best of five series to lift the coveted trophy.

DCI also had a great season making it to the league finals for the first time since joining the league in 2018. The sleuths stunned former holders Kenya Prisons in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.

KCB who relinquished their crown settled for bronze.

Just like their male counterparts, Prisons women also ended the league season without a medal for the first time in many years. The bankers redeemed themselves by winning the women’s Kenya Cup gong.

Chema Volleyball Club and Eldoret Water (Eldowas) earned promotions to the Men’s National League.