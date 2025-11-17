×
KVF releases fixtures for inaugural Division Two men's league

By John Mutinda | Nov. 17, 2025
Amon Kipchirchir (centre) of Administration Police strikes against Kennedy Mugo (left) and Lewis Ogutu of Chema Volleyball Club during their 2025/26 Kenya Volleyball Federation Men's League match at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on November 08, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has unveiled the full fixtures for the inaugural Division Two Men’s League leg, slated for November 28th–30th at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium and outdoor courts, marking a significant step in expanding competitive volleyball across the country.

A total of 13 teams will battle for early-season supremacy in the 2025–2026 campaign, with clashes spread across three action-packed days. The opening fixture pits Desert Worriors against JKUAT at 8:00 AM on Friday, setting the tempo for a tournament expected to showcase emerging talent and intensify competition among lower-tier clubs.

The federation has also emphasized officiating standards, directing every participating team to present a non-playing referee holding a National Level One Certificate, ensuring fair play and adherence to national officiating guidelines throughout the tournament.

Saturday’s line-up promises high-stakes matchups, including a midday showdown between JKUAT and Beast Volleyball Club, before Desert Worriors return to face Kenya Navy at 2:00 PM in one of the weekend’s most anticipated encounters. Day two will also see youthful sides such as Langata High School test their mettle against more seasoned outfits.

Action concludes on Sunday with six crucial fixtures featuring teams seeking to cement early dominance. Key matches include Kenya Navy vs JKUAT at 10:00 AM and a late afternoon clash pitting KAF against Simlaw Volleyball, rounding off what is expected to be a competitive opening leg of the new division.

KVF’s National Sports Organizing Secretary, John Oronje, affirmed the federation’s commitment to strengthening grassroots volleyball and broadening opportunities for athletes across the country through structured league development.

The three-day event is expected to attract local fans and energize the country’s volleyball calendar as teams embark on their quest for promotion and national recognition.

