PHOTOS: Jaguar graduates from Mount Kenya University

SUMMARY Jaguar took to social media to celebrate his achievement under the caption “beginning of my lifetime fulfilment” The legislator was elected to the Starehe parliamentary seat in 2017 after beating activist Boniface Mwangi and Steve Mbogo

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar on Friday graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from Mount Kenya University.

The graduation ceremony was held at the university’s graduation pavillion grounds and was presided over by the University Chancellor Prof. John Struthers. ​

Jaguar took to social media to celebrate his achievement under the caption “beginning of my lifetime fulfilment”.

See Also: Why public university students might fail to graduate





He was congratulated by his colleagues and fans who lauded him for striving to expand his knowledge.

The legislator was elected to the Starehe parliamentary seat in 2017 after beating activist Boniface Mwangi and Steve Mbogo.

See Also: Nairobi County Govt bans these graduation ceremonies

Recently, he made peace with his counterpart from Embakasi East Babu Owino after a scuffle in 2017 led them to exchange blows within the precincts of parliament.

"I acted adversely on the dignity on the members of the house and I will abide by the standards of leadership set out in the constitution.

“I beseech to be admitted to the chamber," he stated.





