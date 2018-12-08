why-your-number-plate-could-get-you-arrested-this-december

SUMMARY Some of the vehicles that are being monitored include those inscribed as X-GK, X-KA and X-Diplomat Further, the authority advised owners of foreign registered vehicles to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation

The National Transport and Safety Authority on Friday revealed that there is an influx of unregistered vehicles in the country as well as vehicles bearing foreign number plates.

Through a statement seen by Ureport, NTSA stated that those vehicles are operating illegally and the owners will face the full force of the law. ​

Some of the vehicles that are being monitored include those inscribed as X-GK, X-KA and X-Diplomat.

“We wish to clarify that vehicles bearing numbers like X-GK are not registered and are therefore operating illegally.





“Operating a vehicle which is not dully registered is an offence as it violates the provisions of section 6(1A) of Traffic Act Cap.403, Laws of Kenya.

“Owners of these vehicles should ensure that they are dully registered before they are used on the road,” read the statement in part.

Further, the authority advised owners of foreign registered vehicles to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation.

“…police will be enforcing the law on all vehicles found to be operating without due registration or vehicles bearing foreign registration found to be in the country without necessary documents.”

The festive season is fast approaching and most families are expected to travel upcountry or to other holiday destinations to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year.

To avoid any mishaps on the road, ensure you have complied with all the traffic rules.





