+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Why your number plate could get you arrested this December
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 08, 2018 at 09:40 EAT
why-your-number-plate-could-get-you-arrested-this-december
Photo of number plates
SUMMARY

Some of the vehicles that are being monitored include those inscribed as X-GK, X-KA and X-Diplomat

Further, the authority advised owners of foreign registered vehicles to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation

The National Transport and Safety Authority on Friday revealed that there is an influx of unregistered vehicles in the country as well as vehicles bearing foreign number plates.

Through a statement seen by Ureport, NTSA stated that those vehicles are operating illegally and the owners will face the full force of the law.

Some of the vehicles that are being monitored include those inscribed as X-GK, X-KA and X-Diplomat.

See Also: VIDEO: Driver shocked as Matiang’i stops him during impromptu inspection

“We wish to clarify that vehicles bearing numbers like X-GK are not registered and are therefore operating illegally.


“Operating a vehicle which is not dully registered is an offence as it violates the provisions of section 6(1A) of Traffic Act Cap.403, Laws of Kenya.

See Also: Video of students hanging on a moving school bus angers Kenyans

“Owners of these vehicles should ensure that they are dully registered before they are used on the road,” read the statement in part.

Further, the authority advised owners of foreign registered vehicles to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation.

“…police will be enforcing the law on all vehicles found to be operating without due registration or vehicles bearing foreign registration found to be in the country without necessary documents.”

See Also: Matiang’i speaks on Monday’s matatu crackdown

The festive season is fast approaching and most families are expected to travel upcountry or to other holiday destinations to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year.

To avoid any mishaps on the road, ensure you have complied with all the traffic rules.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



NTSA
Traffic rules
Number plates
Foreign number plates
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
matatus-protest-against-michuki-rules-leaving-nairobians-stranded

News

Matatus protest against Michuki rules leaving Nairobians stranded

By Kelley Boss | Mon 05 Nov 2018 09:31am

michuki-rules-back-as-police-start-crackdown-in-nairobi

News

Michuki rules back as police start crackdown in Nairobi

By Kelley Boss | Sun 04 Nov 2018 04:44pm

More From This Author
why-your-number-plate-could-get-you-arrested-this-december

News

Why your number plate could get you arrested this December

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 08 Dec 2018 09:40am

dci-reveals-faces-of-two-women-notorious-for-robberies-outside-banks

News

DCI reveals faces of two women notorious for robberies outside banks

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 07 Dec 2018 12:37pm

ladies-would-you-let-your-man-undergo-vasectomy

News

Ladies, would you let your man undergo vasectomy?

By Ureport | Fri 07 Dec 2018 12:13pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng