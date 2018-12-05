+ Post your Story

Governor using Uhuru's name to intimidate
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 05, 2018 at 07:41 EAT
President Uhuru Kenyatta
SUMMARY

The penchant of a Governor to always invoke the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta has started to bother those who interact with him

Politicians who have rubbed shoulders with the controversial county chief say he must drop the name of the President in the conversation

The penchant of a Governor to always invoke the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta has started to bother those who interact with him.

Politicians who have rubbed shoulders with the controversial county chief say he must drop the name of the President in the conversation.

Recently during a meeting with legislators, the county boss is said to have excused himself twice to ‘speak’ to the president.

See Also: Sonko’s statement after lifting matatu ban

Some players in the political field are starting to feel that the Governor is misusing the name of the President Kenyatta to intimidate others and appear as a powerful individual.

