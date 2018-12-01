+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Mum reveals bizarre way you can use paracetamol
By Mirror | Updated Dec 01, 2018 at 15:22 EAT
mum-reveals-bizarre-way-you-can-use-paracetamol
Paracetamol tablets
SUMMARY

The mum read about the hack online and was curious to see if it would actually work

In the footage, she places the paracetamol onto the iron and gently manoeuvres it using tweezers

Paracetamol is normally used for alleviating our aches and pains, but one mum has discovered another use for them - and it's rather unusual.

Rebecca Harris, 36, has revealed in a remarkable video how a pill or two can be used to clean stubborn dirt from an iron box in a matter of minutes.

See Also: Boy discovered by Radio Maisha gets help from Lotto Jotto

The mum, from Somerset, read about the hack online and was curious to see if it would actually work.

She filmed her attempt at home this week and was amazed by the results.


See Also: Six reasons why working from home is not good for you

In the footage, she places the paracetamol onto the iron and gently manoeuvres it using tweezers.

The paracetamol slowly lifts from the iron, leaving it looking squeaky clean.

Rebecca said: "I was extremely amazed it worked.

See Also: Governor, deputy ditch their homes for hotel

"A lot of people are shocked by it, but it’s quick and easy to do and paracetamol is so cheap."

Definitely work a try on those tricky stains stuck on irons.


It's not the only bizarre cleaning tip we've heard about recently.

Flight attendant Emily Witkop recently explained how they can use a sanitary towel to remove a fresh stain from a top - and you may want to give it a try at home.

"One trick is not only to use the ever-handy club soda to lift the stain but to put in on a sanitary napkin (maxi-pad) to blot the stain," she explained to the NY Post.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Paracetamol
iron box
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
speculation-as-raila-invited-to-ruto-s-home

News

Speculation as Raila invited to Ruto's home

By Standard Reporter | Fri 09 Nov 2018 08:51am

shock-as-bodies-of-11-babies-found-in-ceiling-of-funeral-home

News

Shock as bodies of 11 babies found in ceiling of funeral home

By Mirror | Sun 14 Oct 2018 02:32pm

why-obama-needs-a-simba-in-kogelo

Editors Choice

Why Obama needs a ‘Simba’ in Kogelo

By Jared Ochieng | Fri 05 Oct 2018 07:15pm

More From This Author
mum-reveals-bizarre-way-you-can-use-paracetamol

News

Mum reveals bizarre way you can use paracetamol

By Mirror | Sat 01 Dec 2018 03:22pm

why-this-post-by-dci-has-got-kenyans-talking

News

Why this post by DCI has got Kenyans talking

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 01 Dec 2018 02:44pm

two-refugees-win-community-run

Sports

Two refugees win community run

By Lorna Komba | Sat 01 Dec 2018 12:04pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng