governor-joho-comes-to-njambi-koikai-s-rescue

SUMMARY Governor Ali Hassan Joho Donates Kshs1 Million to Jahmby Koikai Njambi had sought Joho’s financial assistance on social media

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has come to the rescue of ailing journalist Njambi Koikai.

The Mombasa county boss has contributed Sh1million towards her medical fund. ​

Njambi sought Joho’s financial assistance on social media, where she also penned a touching vote of thanks to the Governor after he responded with his contribution.

“I have tried everything. I have knocked on all the doors you can ever think of. Today I humbly ask you my fam to kindly help me tag His Excellency Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan to kindly assist me with this last part of the fundraiser,” read part of her appeal post on social media.





“Hey Fam! I can’t even begin to comprehend what your continued and relentless support has meant to me. I want to take a moment to thank you all for your acts of kindness and especially to those who responded to my plea to reach out to H.E Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

“Mheshimiwa responded and contributed Ksh 1m to my fund which has gone a long way in lifting my hospital bill. Thank you all so much for supporting me in my battle against endometriosis, you have been with me all the way and I am so blessed to have your support. Mheshimiwa Joho, thank you once more for your generosity. My God bless you” Njambi’s post read.

Njambi has been suffering from Thoracic Endometriosis and is receiving treatment in Atlanta, USA.

