Governor Joho: I will run for President

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has revealed that he will vie for the presidency of Kenya.

Speaking during the three-day global Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Governor Joho said he could have retired at 50 but he has national political ambitions. ​

“If I didn’t have national political ambitions, I’d have retired at 50, It’s only that am running for President,” said Joho.

Governor Joho was speaking to young people about seizing leadership opportunities and taking bold steps to be counted in decision making conversations.





NOT THE FIRST TIME

In a recent interview, Joho also said he would be seeking the country’s top seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket due to his current position as the party’s deputy leader.

“I have served as an MP, I have served in the Ministry of Transport, and I have served as governor for ten years… I want the presidency,” said Governor Joho.

“Our country gives anyone a chance to try, we will talk to Kenyans and sell our agenda. It doesn’t have to be that you come from a larger tribe or a certain religion so that you become president.”

The Governor further stated that ODM leader Raila Odinga has not asked him to abandon his presidential ambitions in his (Raila’s) favour.

He said that if Mr Odinga declares his intentions to seek the top seat then they will sit down as a party and deliberate on the way forward.

