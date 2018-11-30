police-arrest-one-of-their-own-over-theft-of-car-at-station

SUMMARY The DCI stated that the officer is suspected to have stolen a Toyota Landcruiser The suspect who is a former member of the Flying Squad Unit is currently in lawful custody awaiting arraignment in court

Flying Squad detectives on Thursday evening arrested Constable Elias Shikuku over the theft of a car that was detained at the Unit’s Yard in 2017.

The DCI stated that the officer is suspected to have stolen a Toyota Landcruiser, changed the number plate and sold it. ​

“Flying Squad Detectives yesterday (Thursday) evening arrested Police Constable Elias Shikuku, @DCI_Kenya officer attached to Pokot South.

"The officer is suspected to have stolen a Toyota Land Cruiser that was detained at the Unit’s Yard in 2017, changed the number plates & sold it.





“Detectives launched investigations after it was found missing and recovered it in Mombasa bearing a different number plate.



“The suspect who is a former member of the Flying Squad Unit is currently in lawful custody awaiting arraignment in court,” wrote the DCI.

