News
PHOTOS: Uhuru plays snooker at Military Academy
By PSCU | Updated Nov 30, 2018 at 08:27 EAT
President Uhuru Kenyatta
SUMMARY

President Kenyatta was in Lanet to commission the sixth batch of military cadets after three years of rigorous training

The newly commissioned officers trained under the new curriculum which incorporates academic and character development studies

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday showed off his snooker skills at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe, the Head of State played snooker at the same venue where Kenya’s first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta played on August 9, 1975, when he officially opened the games room.

President Kenyatta was in Lanet to commission the sixth batch of military cadets after three years of rigorous training.

Besides the professional military training which predominantly entails tactics and physical endurance required to survive in the battle field, the newly commissioned officers trained under the new curriculum which incorporates academic and character development studies leading to the award of a Bachelor’s degree in military and security studies.


The degree course is administered by the Kenya Military Academy in partnership with Kenyatta University.

President Kenyatta said the training was revamped to respond to the complex nature of security challenges facing Kenya and the world, and is tailored to produce highly competent military officers not just for Kenya but for allied neighbouring countries as well.

“The programme entails three components. That is professional military training, academic training and character development,” said the President.


He also praised the Kenya Military Academy, Lanet, for being one of the best military academies in the region and on the continent that has continuously churned out outstanding military officers for Kenya, the region and Africa.

He said the discipline and respect inculcated at Lanet have seen the Kenya Defence Forces project the same nationally and internationally thereby earning recognition as a well-disciplined force.

