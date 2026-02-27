KMPDC employee arrested as SHA fraud investigations intensify

Audio By Vocalize

Several health facilities will face charges ranging from conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Harun Liluma, a Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) employee, in connection with the alleged Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts today to face charges including conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office and computer fraud.

It has also emerged that Liluma has already been suspended at KMPDC, pending investigations.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday, following investigations conducted between January 28 and February 24, 2026.

“His arrest and subsequent arraignment are a clear indication of the DCI’s commitment to unearthing all illegalities within the Social Health Authority and safeguarding members of the public from losing their hard-earned money through fraudulent schemes,” the agency said.

On Wednesday, DPP Renson Ingonga approved criminal charges against several individuals and health facilities over alleged fraudulent registration and payment claims at SHA.

Ingonga said his office had reviewed investigation files forwarded by the DCI before directing that charges be filed.

He said directors and proprietors of several health facilities will face charges including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, operating unlicensed health facilities and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The affected facilities include Danaba Care Hospital, Kamishawa Medical Centre, Kaafi Nursing Home, Mama Nerebel Nursing Home and Alati Nursing Home.

The allegations into SHA fraud were unearthed last year.