court-orders-chief-to-supervise-61-year-old-kenyan-man-while-paying-dowry

A court has ordered a chief to supervise a 61-year-old man as he pays dowry.

Although paying dowry is seen as a voluntary exercise and meant to appreciate in-laws for raising the bride, a man referred to as SMH in court papers will pay his estranged wife, named AHA, in the presence of his area chief. ​

The court also allowed the two who live in Mbambarate, Isiolo County, to part ways after the woman complained that SMH did not care for her and his children.

She also cited death threats by the man as a reason why they ought to divorce.

It emerged that although the couple had been married for 21 years, the man had not paid bride price as a honour of his end of the bargain.





According to Principal Kadhi Adbulhalim Athman, the man admitted that he had not paid dowry, although he had initially claimed that he had paid only one cow while the remaining one was in his homestead.

“Under Islamic law, dowry is an inherent and basic right of the wife. The defendant to hand over the plaintiff's dowry of two cows. Merti Chief to supervise and confirm the handover,” ruled Athman.

Court papers show that the couple had 11 children while the woman was aged 38 years.

During the hearing, AHA told the court she was willing to relinquish the unpaid dowry if it was the only reason she could divorce SMH.

The woman explained that she had endured unexplained insults but remained in their matrimonial home because of their children.

Kadhi had initially sent the two to village elders considering the duration of their marriage.



