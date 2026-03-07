×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why love stories make us cry, laugh and keep turning pages

By Prof Egara Kabaji | Mar. 7, 2026
Egara Kabaji. [File Courtesy]

I am always amazed by my passionate readers who often confess that out of all the books I have written, they prefer Shadows of Love more than any other. The confession usually comes unexpectedly, in classrooms, after workshops, or even in casual social media messages. A millennial will lean in closer, lower their voice slightly, and say, almost apologetically, “Mwalimu, that love story, that one touched me.”

I rarely argue with them, partly because readers are always right about what moves them. My publisher quietly settled the debate by giving me the sales records. He informed me that Shadows of Love sold 3,000 copies in its first month of production in 2024. For a Kenyan book, that is not a small matter. Sales figures, unlike literary debates, are brutally honest. They reveal what people actually read, not merely what critics believe they should read.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Shadows of Love Book Kinyanjui Kombani Kenyan Romance Literature Love Stories
.

Latest Stories

Kisumu Youngsters promoted after 10 years of sweat and sacrifice
Kisumu Youngsters promoted after 10 years of sweat and sacrifice
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Why today's Los Angeles marathon is special for Korir brothers
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Kenya Kwanza, ODM to review 10-point plan
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

City in water: Shame of failed system that led to more than 25 deaths
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
City in water: Shame of failed system that led to more than 25 deaths
Opposition blasts ruling regime over warlords, calls for unity vote
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Opposition blasts ruling regime over warlords, calls for unity vote
The Alliance: A century of shaping dreams
By XN Iraki 1 hr ago
The Alliance: A century of shaping dreams
Betrayal: Raila's promised 10-point agenda stalls as committee falters
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Betrayal: Raila's promised 10-point agenda stalls as committee falters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved