How powerful CEO is still controlling State Agency despite his suspension
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 28, 2018 at 19:22 EAT
[Courtesy]
How powerful is a suspended CEO of a State Agency that he is still controlling the institution from outside?

Word has it that the ousted chief has complete control of the Acting CEO who takes every instruction issued

How powerful is a suspended CEO of a State Agency that he is still controlling the institution from outside?

Word has it that the ousted man together with the isolated and disgraced board chair have complete control of the Acting CEO who takes every instruction they issue.

Speculation is rife among the employees that the duo may be out to paralyse the activities of the agency.

The acting boss was put in the chair by the now suspended CEO just before he was arrested and charged with corruption.

Recently, the agency was shocked to realise that the former CEO and chairman secretly overturned a full board decision that renewed the contract terms of some senior employees of the agency for a period of five years.

They converted the term to permanent and pensionable in order to endear themselves to the said employees, and control them from outside.

True to that arrangement, the acting CEO routinely refuses to implement any decision that comes from the plenary of the board unless that decision is sanctioned by the ousted chief.



