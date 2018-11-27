+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
VIDEO: Tuk tuk operator explains why he beat up two police officers
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 10:53 EAT
video-tuk-tuk-operator-explains-why-he-beat-up-two-police-officers
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

He alleged that they were collecting money from other tuk-tuks

The scuffle left him with bruises on his arm and neck and he accused the policemen of often harassing motorists

The Tuk-tuk operator who was recorded beating up two police officers in Nakuru has come out to clear the air regarding what actually happened.

In an exclusive interview with KTN News, the man who sought anonymity claimed that he was acting in defense after the two officers stopped him on the road.

He alleged that they were collecting money from other tuk-tuks and one of them smashed his side mirror as he was slowing down.

See Also: MP arrested for removing police road block

“Saa ile mimi nakuja, huyo afande mweusi aliinua ile rungu yake juu akaungukia kioo yangu ikaanguka, side mirror ikaanguka.” (While I was driving, the darkskinned policemen raised his baton and smashed my windshield and my side mirror).

The scuffle left him with bruises on his arm and neck and he accused the policemen of often harassing motorists along that route even when they had complied with traffic rules.

An eyewitness at the scene gave a similar account saying that one of the officers removed the insurance sticker of the tuk tuk as he was inspecting it.

See Also: Policeman accidentally shoots himself while servicing gun

“Dereva akaweka tuktuk yake kando akarudi nyuma…wakati alirudi nyuma, askari akarudi kung’oa insurance, dereva wa tuk tuk kumuuliza nini inaendela, hapo ndio vita ilianza”. (The driver parked his tuk tuk and stepped out to talk to the policeman, when he did, the officer removed the insurance sticker…the fight broke out soon after) explained an eyewitness. 

The driver said he had received reports that detectives were looking for him even as the Principal Prosecution Counsel, Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) Duncan Ondimu, called for his arrest.

“A Police Officer of the @NPSOfficial_KE carries the Government symbol, Coat of Arms.

See Also: Police arrest student for drowning her three-day-old baby in a river

“To assault and beat a police officer is such a terrible criminal act that must be dealt with firmly. I hope the Tuk Tuk fellow is apprehended!” wrote Ondimu.

Here is the video:

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Tuk tuk
Police
Police beaten up
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
police-officers-sentenced-to-death-for-killing-colleague-his-relatives

News

Police officers sentenced to death for killing colleague, his relatives

By Paul Ogemba | Wed 14 Nov 2018 10:41pm

day-police-refused-to-help-rev-john-njenga-in-traffic-court-matter

News

Day police refused to help Rev John Njenga in traffic court matter

By Francis Muroki | Tue 13 Nov 2018 12:50pm

drama-as-police-shoot-in-the-air-to-save-a-35-year-old-man-from-forced-circumcision

News

Drama as police shoot in the air to save a 35-year old man from forced circumcision

By Robert Kiplagat | Tue 13 Nov 2018 09:24am

More From This Author
why-people-want-to-be-locked-inside-this-prison

Weird News

Why people want to be locked inside this prison

By Mirror | Tue 27 Nov 2018 03:07pm

maribe-granted-access-to-her-house-but-not-given-her-phone

News

Maribe granted access to her house but not given her phone

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 27 Nov 2018 12:22pm

video-tuk-tuk-operator-explains-why-he-beat-up-two-police-officers

News

VIDEO: Tuk tuk operator explains why he beat up two police officers

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 27 Nov 2018 10:53am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng