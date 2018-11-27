+ Post your Story

News
Maribe now takes action against DPP Haji
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 09:00 EAT
Jacque Maribe and DPP Haji
SUMMARY

Through her lawyer Katwa Kigen, Maribe argued that she had not been given good reasons for the delay

The journalist was freed on bond on October 30 by Judge James Wakiaga and was granted access to her house

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has accused DPP Noordin Haji of contempt of court for refusing to avail some of her belongings that were seized during her trial for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Through her lawyer Katwa Kigen, Maribe argued that she had not been given good reasons for the delay and there seems to be no commitment on the part of the prosecution.

The items that she is yet to recover include her mobile phone, car, ATM card, clothes and accessories.

“It is an absolute violation that despite explicit court orders, provision of law and undertakings by the prosecution, that materials have not been supplied to Ms Maribe on timelines provided and that the default has persisted for long,” stated Kigen.

The lawyer further added: “Unless the court intervenes, the DPP and the DCI will continue using the advantages of their public, statutory and constitutional advantages to despise and violate Ms Maribe.

Maribe wants the items to be availed to her in the next 24hours should she be granted her request.

The journalist was freed on bond on October 30 by Judge James Wakiaga and was granted access to her house.


She claims to have written several letters to State lawyer Catherine Mwaniki, who is representing the DPP, but little has been done.

Maribe now wants Mwaniki disqualified and fined Sh200,000 for acting in contempt of court.

