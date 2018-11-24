+ Post your Story

News
Magoha names schools whose KCSE exams will be marked strictly
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 24, 2018 at 15:50 EAT
Prof George Magoha
SUMMARY

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chairman Prof George Magoha on Friday stated that all schools suspected to have engaged in exam malpractice will find it rough as their papers will be thoroughly scrutinized.

He further revealed that 10 examiners will be tasked with going through scripts from such centres to identify any cases of collusion.

“We had indicated that people were planning to cheat and you can see this now. Teachers are working around the clock to have candidates have access to exam materials.

“Those teachers aiding candidates to cheat are products of the past cheating and that is why they seem determined to aid in cheating despite the tough rules,” he said.


Magoha further added: “The bold ones in cheating will pay a heavy price.”

Most candidates are already done with their examination and marking is expected to start soon.

This year, the KCPE results were released in record time and according to sources at the Ministry of Education, form four candidates might get their results in the next few weeks.

Cases of cheating have often rocked national examinations although they have been significantly cut down in recent years.

Throughout the exam period, authorities tasked with ensuring the credibility of the exams worked to block cases of cheating and several teachers found engaging in exam malpractice were stopped in their tracks.

Earlier this week, twelve people were arrested after they were found stealing exams.

Acting on a tip-off, police manning Shikokho Secondary School in Ikolomani Sub County pounced on the teachers who were working out answers at their houses. 


The twelve; two teachers, a supervisor, the centre manager and eight invigilators were found with KCSE exam papers compiling answers for students who were sitting for the paper in the afternoon.

One of the teachers escaped.

