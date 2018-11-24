apostle-ng-ang-a-speaks-on-rose-muhando-s-situation

SUMMARY In a separate interview, the pastor insisted that he was not exorcising demons Elsewhere, the Tanzania Music Foundation (TAMUFO) this week issued a statement demanding that Muhando is flown back home

The sad situation of Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando was on everyone’s lips this week and Apostle James Ng’ang’a has come out to clear the air regarding her situation.

The pastor, through his secretary, stated that his church was not holding Muhando hostage, adding that they simply prayed for her. ​

“She came for a church service and left. I am not in a position to talk about her now, but what I know is that we are not holding her,” said Ng’ang’a’s secretary.

In a separate interview, the pastor insisted that he was not exorcising demons from the singer as earlier reported and asked journalists to avoid probing the issue.





“I wasn’t casting demons out of the musician. She was unwell. She, therefore, requested for spiritual healing from me.

“I only facilitated that. Rose Muhando is like a patient in a hospital. Do you usually call the doctor to inquire about the health details of a patient you are not related to? No, you don’t.

“So, kindly keep off the Rose Muhando issue,” said Ng’ang’a.





Elsewhere, the Tanzania Music Foundation (TAMUFO) this week issued a statement demanding that Muhando is flown back home for treatment.

“We, as an agency, believe Rose Muhando is not demon-possessed, but there is something she is up to.

“As an agency mandated to look into the welfare of musicians in Tanzania, we have decided to seriously look into her claims,” said Tamufo’s secretary Stella Joel, in a statement to newsrooms.

Reports indicate that Muhando’s music career has suffered a major setback and the singer has faced a myriad of challenges in recent months.





