News
Thugs raid Oburu Odinga’s home, steal 1,000 chicken
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 10:14 EAT
Thieves broke into East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker Oburu Odinga’s home and stole more than a thousand chicken in his poultry yard.

The burglars are said to be operating in Bondo, raising the rate of insecurity in the town.

 Dr Oburu called for quick action to control the situation.

“The insecurity situation in Bondo town has soared to high levels. The thugs raided my home and made away with all the chicken in my farm. They also raided the home of a nominated member of the Siaya county assembly Tabu Osewe and also stole all her chicken stock, including other valuables,” he said.

He added: “The other day the thugs butchered an innocent man - my own farm attendant - and dumped his body at a nearby dam," Oginga added.

The lawmaker has called for an overhaul of the security system in Bondo sub-county, adding some police officers have overstayed and "outlived their usefulness".

“Bondo is endowed with all manner of security personnel, yet these murders and the worrying security trends increase every other day," he said.

Oburu, who is the elder brother of Nasa leader Raila Odinga also criticised the police for harassing boda-boda operators in the ongoing crackdown to restore sanity on the roads. 

