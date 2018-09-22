chris-msando-s-widow-eva-buyu-lands-govt-job

SUMMARY The latest parastatal appointments seem to have given life to otherwise forgotten leaders Former IEBC chairman Issack Hassan has also made a comeback

Eva Buyu, the late IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando’s widow, was on Friday named a member of the Export Processing Zones Authority for a period of three years.

She was named alongside former Mbooni legislator Kisoi Munyao and John Masaba in appointments made by Trade CS Peter Munya. ​





The latest parastatal appointments seem to have given life to otherwise forgotten leaders like former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro and Zedekiah Bundotich aka Buzeki

Ethuro was appointed chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board for five years while Buzeki was named chairman of the Board of Chemilil Sugar Company Limited.

Former IEBC chairman Issack Hassan has also made a comeback as he will head the Kenya Industrial Institute for three years.





Mugambi Imanyara was appointed chairperson of the Board of Kenya Industrial Estates while Edwin Kinyua will now be at the helm at the East African Portland Cement Company.

There was talk that most of the appointees are allies of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, especially after the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

The 14-member team updated President Kenyatta on the progress it has made towards fulfilling its mandate.

The task force was formed the President and Odinga early this year and comprises of Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, and Saeed Mwanguni.





