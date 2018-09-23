Rich MP sets tongues wagging, asks students to contribute money to his foundation

SUMMARY A first term Member of Parliament (MP) has set tongues wagging among some of his constituents and supporters This is after the Member of the National Assembly, who boasts of being loaded sent out messages requesting for well-wishers to contribute money to his foundation

This is after the Member of the National Assembly, who boasts of being loaded sent out messages requesting for well-wishers to contribute money to his foundation. ​

In one of the messages seen by The Grapevine on WhatsApp, he asks his friends to support his foundation which seeks to empower children from the less fortunate families to get an education.





It is however the indiscriminate manner that texts have been sent out that has left many puzzled, as even some students have received them.

"Where does my MP expect me to get money from, when I am struggling to pay school fees and I have never received a single shilling from CDF bursary?" one of the students posted on Facebook.

