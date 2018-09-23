+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Rich MP sets tongues wagging, asks students to contribute money to his foundation
By Standard Reporter | Updated Sep 23, 2018 at 14:53 EAT
rich-mp-sets-tongues-wagging-asks-students-to-contribute-money-to-his-foundation
[Courtesy]
SUMMARY

A first term Member of Parliament (MP) has set tongues wagging among some of his constituents and supporters

This is after the Member of the National Assembly, who boasts of being loaded sent out messages requesting for well-wishers to contribute money to his foundation

A first term Member of Parliament (MP) has set tongues wagging among some of his constituents and supporters.

This is after the Member of the National Assembly, who boasts of being loaded sent out messages requesting for well-wishers to contribute money to his foundation.

In one of the messages seen by The Grapevine on WhatsApp, he asks his friends to support his foundation which seeks to empower children from the less fortunate families to get an education.

See Also: BEWARE: Why you should be careful when buying potatoes on the roadside


It is however the indiscriminate manner that texts have been sent out that has left many puzzled, as even some students have received them.

See Also: OPINION: Urgent fixing of staff in criminal justice system needed for the war against crime

"Where does my MP expect me to get money from, when I am struggling to pay school fees and I have never received a single shilling from CDF bursary?" one of the students posted on Facebook.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Rich MP
Cdf
Students
Foundation
Graft
Corruption
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
corruption-worse-than-cancer

Editors Choice

Corruption worse than cancer

By Libin Kesi | Tue 18 Sep 2018 12:18pm

kisumu-county-on-the-spot-for-spending-sh11-5-million-to-buy-48-seats

News

Kisumu County on the spot for spending Sh11.5 million to buy 48 seats

By Harold Odhiambo | Thu 13 Sep 2018 09:26pm

maraga-speaks-on-letter-he-allegedly-wrote-to-mwilu-during-her-case

News

Maraga speaks on letter he allegedly wrote to Mwilu during her case

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 12 Sep 2018 11:08am

More From This Author
blow-to-senior-jubilee-politician-as-uhuru-cuts-off-his-income

News

Blow to senior Jubilee politician as Uhuru cuts off his income

By Standard Reporter | Sun 23 Sep 2018 02:54pm

rich-mp-sets-tongues-wagging-asks-students-to-contribute-money-to-his-foundation

News

Rich MP sets tongues wagging, asks students to contribute money to his foundation

By Standard Reporter | Sun 23 Sep 2018 02:53pm

bizarre-woman-found-with-dead-tortoise-in-her-private-parts

Weird News

Bizarre: Woman found with dead tortoise in her private parts

By Mirror | Sun 23 Sep 2018 01:16pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng