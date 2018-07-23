+ Post your Story

News
Ozil insulted by Bayern Munich president over retirement
By Mirror | Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 13:08 EAT
SUMMARY

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness ripped into Mesut Ozil following the Arsenal star's international retirement

The midfielder - whose family are of Turkish origin - was criticised for posing for a photo with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness ripped into Mesut Ozil following the Arsenal star's international retirement, and labeled the 29-year-old "s**t for years."

Ozil sensationally quit the national team on Sunday citing a variety of reasons including the "racism and disrespect" he had suffered before, during and after the World Cup.

The midfielder - whose family are of Turkish origin - was criticised for posing for a photo with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London just before the tournament in Russia, which Germany flopped in.

And former forward Hoeness - who won the World Cup with Germany in 1974 - says that he couldn't be happier that the 92-times capped star has called it a day.

"Ozil has been playing s**t for years," he told SportBild. "He won his last tackle before the 2014 World Cup.

"All he is doing on the field is playing cross passes. Now he hides himself and his crap performance behind this photo."

Hoeness even suggested that Bayern would target Ozil whenever they came up against Arsenal in the Champions League.

"No-one questioned he was playing crap at the World Cup," he said.

"His 35 million follower boys, who of course do not exist in the real world, all think that he has played excellently if he plays a cross pass."

Ozil was pictured arriving in Singapore with the Arsenal squad on Monday and could feature when they face Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

