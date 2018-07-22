+ Post your Story

Jalang’o to charge more after hosting Obama’s event
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 22, 2018 at 10:33 EAT
Jalang’o had the honour of hosting the launch of Sauti Kuu youth centre in Siaya County

“I have now updated my CV, and I am now charging higher to emcee at an event,”

When former United States President Barrack Obama visited Kenya last week, one comedian had the privilege of emceeing the event.

Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o had the honour of hosting the launch of Sauti Kuu youth centre in Siaya County and he later revealed that the event had lifted his profile thus he would charge more when called to emcee other events.

“Hosting ex-president Barack Obama is no child’s play. However, I have hosted a couple of big events before; the biggest, until the Sunday function, was the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

“I have also hosted many presidential events, so I almost knew what was expected of me.

“I have now updated my CV, and I am now charging higher to emcee at an event,” he revealed during a TV interview.

Jalang’o is one of the most sought-after emcees in the region and has hosted various events including weddings of bigwigs in the entertainment industry.

During the interview, he revealed that the invitation to host Obama’s event caught him by surprise but he knew things were pretty serious when he met the secret service.

“I had to go through meetings and interviews, where I would meet the secret service. It was a long process. I could not use my phone a few days to the event due to security reasons.

“I was very nervous because I was not sure I would be able to handle such a big event,” he divulged.

The comedian said that his ultimate goal is to host the BET awards and at this pace, the sky is the limit for him.

