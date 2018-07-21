IT’S HAPPENING! Real Madrid have already decided Eden Hazard’s shirt number

SUMMARY Real Madrid have already settled on Eden Hazard's shirt number should he join them Los Blancos are moving to make the Belgian's dream come true, by taking him to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have reportedly already decided what number Eden Hazard will take, should he join from Chelsea.

Hazard has emerged as the European champions' No.1 target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. ​

Juventus' signing of Cristiano Ronaldo means Los Blancos are eager to add to their attack and Hazard has stalled on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.





The 27-year-old enjoyed a stunning World Cup campaign and he dropped a huge transfer hint following Belgium's third-place playoff win over England.

“After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different,” he said.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision.

“If they let me out, you already know my favorite destination.”

Despite interest from Barcelona, Real appear to be in pole position to land Hazard.





Reports in Spain have suggested the two clubs have started negotiations but are some way apart in their valuation of the player.

But according to Don Balon, Real are so confident of a deal that they’ve reserved him his squad number.

Hazard wears No.10 for Chelsea but the number is currently occupied by Croatian World Cup hero Luka Modric.

And Don Balon claim that Hazard will be given the No.7, recently vacated by Ronaldo.

The number is steeped in Real Madrid history, having previously been worn by club legend Raul.

