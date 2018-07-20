+ Post your Story

News
Kenyans waste little time, take to social media to ridicule Cyprian Awiti’s loss
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 09:31 EAT
Cyprian Awiti dances on the podium [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Court of Appeal on Thursday nullified the election of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Justice Fatuma Sichale annulled the election for the second time after the High Court had voided it on grounds that the poll was marred by massive irregularities.

Awiti and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were ordered to pay Sh4 million and Sh2 million respectively to Oyugi Magwanga, the former Kasipul MP.

IEBC were faulted for conducting shoddy elections by Justice Karanja in his judgement.

There were two conflicting results presented by both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the petitioner. It was the responsibility of the IEBC to distinguish the genuine one but it failed to do so,” he said.

Upon receiving the news, Kenyans wasted little time to react on social media. Even though some reactions were related to the ruling, some were just plain statements to ridicule the Governor. Here’s a sample:


Si kwa ubaya, is time that Homa Bay people retire their Governor Cyprian Awiti. If you are lazy to take care of your own body then you cant be trusted with the lives of people. This is the worst ODM mistake to the Luo community in Homa Bay. pic.twitter.com/bcnaPBznAv— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 20, 2018

For a moment you think you're soo stupid, and then you remember there are people who support
Cyprian Awiti— Collo Is Mambobiad????????? (@Collobrown25) July 19, 2018

Nullification of Governor Cyprian Awiti's election by the Kenya Court of Appeal today is welcome news. Very welcome news. Gives hope about our justice system...— David Onunda (@donunda) July 19, 2018

"Governor Cyprian Awiti's election has been nullified not because the election was a fraud but because his dressing style is criminal and unconstitutional."????????????— Mercy Keya (@MercyKeya5) July 19, 2018

The only reason i will not comment about Cyprian Awiti dressing is because he is elderly. I have been taught to respect elders with all their shortcomings.— Steve. G. Steve. (@Stegasteel) July 20, 2018


