Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s glamorous holiday destinations will make you jealous [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already been on some pretty spectacular breaks together Their royal tour in Dublin may have been their first foreign visit together as a married couple, but the loved-up pair already boast quite the travel diary together

From an adventurous safari break in Botswana to a wintry escape in Norway, the couple has been on some pretty spectacular romantic breaks.

It's no doubt just the start for Harry and Meghan, whose roles as royals will also see them embarking on royal tours such as their upcoming visit to Australia and New Zealand later this year. ​

And that's not including the holidays and minibreaks the couple will inevitably be taking together throughout married life.

Plus, they'll get plenty of inspiration from the rest of the royal family's favourite holiday hotspots.

We take a look at all of Harry and Meghan's holidays and royal tours so far - and how you could have your own romantic break there on a budget.

Botswana

Just four weeks after their blind date Harry whisked Meghan away for a luxury safari break, staying at the glamorous Meno a Kwena campsite overlooking the Boteti River.

Speaking to the BBC in their first joint interview, Harry said: "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana.

"We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

It's no surprise that Botswana was their destination of choice; after all, the country boasts spectacular landscapes from the sweeping African plains home to exotic wildlife, to picturesque deltas and tranquil surroundings.

Of course, Harry and Meghan already share a love for Africa - so we reckon it could be on the cards for future holidays.

Thinking of a safari break of your own? Virgin Holidays has packages to the Chobe Game Lodge in the heart of Chobe National Park, right by the beautiful Okavango Delta. Enjoy a safari, take a dip in the pool or tuck into a candlelit romantic dinner for two.

Zambia

The royal couple reportedly spent some time in Zambia during a three-week trip to Africa, after a stint in Botswana.

It's believed that the pair headed to visit the iconic Victoria Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the world not to mention it's home to the Devil's Pool, where swimmers can take a dip on the edge of the falls.

It's not just the Victoria Falls that attract visitors from all over the world to Zambia. The country also boasts some pretty spectacular landscapes and safari lodges, not to mention the incredible views to be found along the Zambezi River.

If you're feeling inspired, Expedia has holidays to Zambia with cheap hotels from £25 a night - or for something extra special, Kuoni offers packages including honeymoon specific offerings.

Jamaica

It became clear that the pair were loved-up when Harry invited Meghan along to his friend's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, long before they announced their engagement.

There they were photographed looking happy and relaxed together as they chatted with other guests.

During their sun-soaked getaway, the pair stayed at The Round Hill Resort in Montego Bay, according to the Daily Mail, a £5000-a-night resort with luxury cottages set in 110 acres of lush tropical gardens.

At the time of writing there is a State of Emergency in Jamaica until 2nd August 2018 so make sure to check the latest FCO travel advice before you book.

Norway

The royal couple welcomed in 2017 in style with a romantic break to Tromso, Norway - and little did they know that by the end of the year they'd be engaged and planning their wedding!

Harry and Meghan pulled out all the stops for their winter getaway on the edge of the Arctic Circle, tipped as one of the best viewing points for those wanting a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

There's loads to see and do in Tromso including husky sledging, fjord cruises, reindeer feeding and snowy hikes, so it's ideal for those who want a romantic break that's packed with adventure.

Tromvik Lodge was hotly tipped as the couple's accommodation of choice, and there's no denying it's fit for royalty thanks to its unrivalled views of the scenery, hot tub and outdoor terrace, not to mention its remote location is ideal for total privacy.

The best part is you could stay there yourself by booking a stay with Airbnb, although you'll have to dig deep with prices at £309 a night.

Cardiff

Okay, we know that Harry and Meghan's official visit to Cardiff was only for a day, but they gave us plenty of city break inspiration as they arrived in the Welsh capital, meeting members of the public in front of the stunning Cardiff Castle.

Never been before? Check out our Cardiff city guide for the best things to see and do for a royal tour of your own.

Dublin

The couple's trip to the Irish capital marked their first overseas visit as a married couple, packed with plenty of sightseeing including Croke Park, Trinity College and The Famine Memorial.





And while Harry and Meghan had a strict two-day itinerary to stick to, you can spend a few hours exploring more of the brilliant sights around the city - check out our Dublin city guide for the highlights.

The best part is you don't need a royal budget to visit either, as there are some great cheap hotels in Dublin to be found.

