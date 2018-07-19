+ Post your Story

Heartbreak for Man United fans as Mourinho delivers worst possible news
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 11:08 EAT
Man United manager Jose Mourinho [COURTESY]
Jose Mourinho is a very worried man

He has no idea whether the club will make more signings this summer 

With less than 3 weeks left to the start of a new Premier League season, 'The Special One' has dropped a bombshell on Manchester United fans.

Speaking in the United States to press on Wednesday for the first time since the end of last season, Mourinho admitted he was not sure whether the club would make more signings, saying he has ‘no idea’ and describing the team’s pre-season as ‘very bad’.

See Also: Manchester United unveil new home kit for next season and it's flawless [PHOTOS]


Mourinho also lamented on the shortage of first-team players at his disposal, singling out players who had long World Cups as examples. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Marcos Rojo, David De Gea, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones and Fred all had ‘long’ World Cups and may miss the club’s complete US tour.

See Also: REVEALED: How Manchester United missed the chance to sign Mbappe for just five million euros


However, Mourinho confirmed Matic, Fred and goalkeeper De Gea are expected to join the rest of the squad next week before they play AC Milan in Los Angeles.

See Also: Bad news for Man United fans as top player changes agents – Is he also leaving?

“The pre-season is very bad. The positive thing is only for the young boys that have a fantastic opportunity to train with us. Next week will come De Gea, Matic and Fred which is good, especially for Fred,” said Mourinho.


Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez also failed to make the trip after a visa issue, leaving Mourinho worried about starting the league with fewer senior players.

“I’m worried because I’m not training and then I go to the Premier League without lots of players. But it is what it is and we have to try and make the best out of it with the players we have here,” Mourinho added.

Diogo Dalot, the 19-year-old fullback acquired from FC Porto didn’t make the cut due to a minor injury Mourinho insisted the club doctors were working on.


“Dalot is injured, a small injury, a small surgery, we didn't want to lose him because of that and he's recovering really well and we think he can start training back in England,” he answered when questioned about Dalot.

Mourinho’s comments have left fans worried about the new season, with Chelsea and Liverpool already making huge statements in the transfer market.

So many players have been linked with the Red Devils, specifically those who play in Mourinho’s target areas. Ivan Perisic, Willian and Gareth Bale are reportedly the boss’ priorities.

