Amani G, girl who sang Alicia Keys' song, lands a Sh 2.5 million record deal

13-year-old Gracious Amani aka Amani G has landed a Sh 2.5 million record deal after she was signed by Pine Creek Records.



The young sensation who went viral after signing Alica Keys' ‘Girl On Fire’, has also released her first single ‘Sitasahau’. ​





According to Peter Nduati, founder of Pine Creek Records, Amani G will not be able to sign a work contract since she is a minor.





However, the songstress will benefit from a trust set up by Mr Nduati and her mother, Christine Ambuso.





Pine Creek Records, which was founded 10 years ago and worked with celebrities such as Wendy Kimani and Anto-Neo Soul, will also cater for Amani G’s school fees, food, healthcare and security.





On June 27, Alicia Keys posted the viral video of Amani G on Instagram and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!".





