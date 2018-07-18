+ Post your Story

Amani G, girl who sang Alicia Keys' song, lands a Sh 2.5 million record deal
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 08:39 EAT
Amani G land a record dead with Pine Creek Records
SUMMARY

13-year-old Gracious Amani aka Amani G has landed a Sh2.5 million record deal after she was signed by Pine Creek Records

The young sensation who went viral after signing Alica Keys' ‘Girl On Fire’, has also released her first single ‘Sitasahau’

13-year-old Gracious Amani aka Amani G has landed a Sh 2.5 million record deal after she was signed by Pine Creek Records.

The young sensation who went viral after signing Alica Keys' ‘Girl On Fire’, has also released her first single ‘Sitasahau’.


See Also: Githurai girl Gracious Amani signed by popular record label, gets new name

According to Peter Nduati, founder of Pine Creek Records, Amani G will not be able to sign a work contract since she is a minor.


However, the songstress will benefit from a trust set up by Mr Nduati and her mother, Christine Ambuso.

See Also: Family of Githurai girl who went viral after singing Alicia Key's 'Girl on Fire' song received threats


Pine Creek Records, which was founded 10 years ago and worked with celebrities such as Wendy Kimani and Anto-Neo Soul, will also cater for Amani G’s school fees, food, healthcare and security.


See Also: Alicia Keys finally recognizes Githurai girl who did her ‘Girl on Fire’ song

On June 27, Alicia Keys posted the viral video of Amani G on Instagram and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!".



