female-election-loser-claiming-to-have-spent-over-sh300-million-secretly-pushing-for-state-job

A female election loser who claims to have spent over Sh300 million secretly lobbying for a State job
She is said to have been promised a top job by the Jubilee administration but was left out
A poll loser, who claims to have spent Sh300 million, is reported to be using her networks within Government to lobby for a State job.
The politician has been telling some of her friends that she was promised a job by the Jubilee administration but was shocked when her name was not among those picked by President Uhuru Kenyatta for senior positions.
Grapevine has learnt that the politician, who has indicated her intention to run again in 2022, wants a job to mobilise resources for a second stub at a county political seat.
Some of her projects, including a hearse service, are almost grinding to a halt due to lack of funds.
