+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
The three tricks France will use in World Cup final- Deschamps
By Mirror | Updated Jul 15, 2018 at 15:47 EAT
the-three-tricks-france-will-use-in-world-cup-final-deschamps
Didier Deschamps and Kylian Mbappé celebrate
SUMMARY

The French are favourites to beat Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday's final

Deschamps revealed he had come up with a variation on the industry model for success

Didier Deschamps has told his France players they can win the World Cup if they focus on the three Cs — calmness, confidence and concentration.

The French are favourites to beat Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday's final but manager Deschamps is well aware they were also fancied to beat Portugal in the Euro 2016 showpiece, which they lost.

Deschamps revealed he had come up with a variation on the industry model for success – company, customers and competitors – to help his players deal with the pressures of such a big game.

See Also: ‘To win the World Cup, I would sacrifice the rest of my career’- Croatia star

“It’s a huge pleasure and privilege to play in such a match, there’s nothing more beautiful as a professional football player than to play in the World Cup final,” he said.

“We have prepared them as best we can. We must stay calm, we must have confidence and we must concentrate – these are the three words we’ve have been focusing on to get them ready for the final.”

Deschamps believes France are a very different team than the one that lost to Portugal in Paris two years ago, although that inevitably means they lack experience compared to the Croatians.

See Also: Pride costs Croatia’s striker a place in World Cup final

He added: “The 14 players I have integrated since the Euro final have only learned what playing a big tournament is all about here in Russia, so of course the experience is less but the quality is there.

“Croatia have players with great club experience and their squad has been together for a long time but every team we’ve faced here has been more experienced.”

Still, he said, the nine players who were in the squad at Euro 2016 will have passed on the lessons they learned from the experience of that final – if only how it felt to lose such a big match.

See Also: Stop zooming in on beautiful women - World Cup broadcasters warned

Deschamps, who captained France to victory in their first World Cup final in 1998 could join Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer as the only men to have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach.

Both would be different experiences for him.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



France
Croatia
World Cup Final
Russia 2018
Didier Deschamps
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
croatia-boss-reveals-crafty-plan-his-team-will-use-to-end-england-s-world-cup-dreams

Sports

Croatia boss reveals crafty plan his team will use to end England’s World Cup dreams

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 11 Jul 2018 12:23pm

murkomen-roasted-for-posting-this-before-france-vs-belgium-tie

News

Murkomen roasted for posting this before France vs Belgium tie

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 11 Jul 2018 11:47am

croatia-s-three-best-men-miss-training-with-injuries-ahead-of-showdown-with-england

Sports

Croatia’s three ‘best men’ miss training with injuries ahead of showdown with England

By Mirror | Tue 10 Jul 2018 09:04am

More From This Author
the-three-tricks-france-will-use-in-world-cup-final-deschamps

Sports

The three tricks France will use in World Cup final- Deschamps

By Mirror | Sun 15 Jul 2018 03:47pm

angelique-kerber-beats-serena-williams-to-win-wimbledon-2018-title

Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 2018 title

By Mirror | Sun 15 Jul 2018 03:30pm

southgate-reveals-unknown-details-behind-loss-to-belgium

Southgate reveals 'unknown' details behind loss to Belgium

By Mirror | Sun 15 Jul 2018 02:40pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng