+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Larry Madowo celebrates 31st birthday in style [PHOTOS]
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 15:51 EAT
larry-madowo-celebrates-31st-birthday-in-style-photos
Larry Madowo
SUMMARY

BBC Africa business editor Larry Madowo celebrated his 31st birthday in style at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi

The event was attended by his close friends and journalists

BBC Africa business editor Larry Madowo celebrated his 31st birthday in style at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

The event was attended by his close friends and journalists including Bonney Tunya, K24’s Ciru Muriuki, NTV’s Trevor Ombija and Cess Mutungi.

His sister Liz Madowo was also in attendance.

See Also: PHOTOS: The Mercedes Benz Sonko bought his son when he turned six-years-old


Prior to his move to the BBC, Madowo had made a name for himself through The Trend, a show that aired on NTV every Friday and highlighted events that had happened the previous week.

His departure from NTV came as a surprise to loyal fans of his show but they wished him well nevertheless.



Earlier in the year, Larry rubbed shoulders with his bosses after covering the swearing in of NASA chief Raila Odinga.

Larry, NTV anchor Ken Mijungu and the then NTV Managing Editor Linus Kaikai were on the spot for covering the NASA event after the government warned that it be given blackout.

Kaikai would then resign from the station days after police allegedly laid siege outside the NMG offices in a bid to arrest them. Linus Kaikai exit had stirred speculations on Larry’s future at Nation Centre.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Larry Madowo
Birthday
BBC
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
larry-madowo-celebrates-31st-birthday-in-style-photos

News

Larry Madowo celebrates 31st birthday in style [PHOTOS]

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 03:51pm

chelsea-appoint-new-manager

News

Chelsea appoint new manager

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 11:40am

why-otile-brown-deleted-vera-sidika-s-photo

Entertainment

Why Otile Brown deleted Vera Sidika’s photo

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 14 Jul 2018 10:55am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng