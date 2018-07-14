Larry Madowo celebrates 31st birthday in style [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY BBC Africa business editor Larry Madowo celebrated his 31st birthday in style at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi The event was attended by his close friends and journalists

BBC Africa business editor Larry Madowo celebrated his 31st birthday in style at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

The event was attended by his close friends and journalists including Bonney Tunya, K24’s Ciru Muriuki, NTV’s Trevor Ombija and Cess Mutungi. ​

His sister Liz Madowo was also in attendance.





Prior to his move to the BBC, Madowo had made a name for himself through The Trend, a show that aired on NTV every Friday and highlighted events that had happened the previous week.



His departure from NTV came as a surprise to loyal fans of his show but they wished him well nevertheless.









Earlier in the year, Larry rubbed shoulders with his bosses after covering the swearing in of NASA chief Raila Odinga.

Larry, NTV anchor Ken Mijungu and the then NTV Managing Editor Linus Kaikai were on the spot for covering the NASA event after the government warned that it be given blackout.

Kaikai would then resign from the station days after police allegedly laid siege outside the NMG offices in a bid to arrest them. Linus Kaikai exit had stirred speculations on Larry’s future at Nation Centre.

