Miss Langata Prison converts to Islam, enrolls theology course ahead of sentencing

SUMMARY Miss Langata Prison 2016 Ruth Kamande has converted to Islam and enrolled in a theology ahead of her sentencing Ms Kamande, was found guilty of killing her boyfriend Farid Mohammed in September 2015, is set to be sentenced on Thursday, July 19, 2018

Miss Langata Prison 2016 Ruth Kamande has converted to Islam and enrolled in a theology ahead of her sentencing.



Ms Kamande, was found guilty of killing her boyfriend Farid Mohammed in September 2015, is set to be sentenced on Thursday, July 19, 2018. ​

This is after Justice Jessie Lesiit ruled that Wanjiru acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense.





"It is clear from the prosecution evidence that the stabs were not done at ago. They were done in intervals," ruled Lessit.

According to the advocated, Ms. Kamande had converted to Islam and had since become religious and prays five times a day and further stated that she has enrolled for a theology course in prison.

“Kamande has since converted to Islam. She is now religious and prays five times a day. She has also enrolled for a theology course in prison; an indication that her stay in custody has streamlined her… When arrested, Ruth, who was 21 years old then, had just enrolled for a business course at JKUAT. Her dream was shattered by the circumstances here in,” said her lawyer.

Kamande was arraigned in court on September 24 2015, stabbed her boyfriend over a love text message sent by another woman.

Witnesses and police claim the boyfriend succumbed to the stab wounds before Wanjiru turned the knife on herself.





Wanjiru who reportedly tried to kill herself with a knife was rushed to the nearby Metropolitan Hospital with stab wounds in the stomach and both hands.

Ruth beat 19 other candidates to be crowned Miss Langata Prison which was held to support the rehabilitation of female prisoners at the institution in 2016.





