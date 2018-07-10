+ Post your Story

War on graft cannot be used to embarrass Governors - CoG
By Timothy Kimaiyo | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 15:19 EAT
CoG Chairperson Josphat Nanok
Council of Governors has expressed their concerns on the manner in which governors are being treated in the process of fighting corruption in the country. 

Speaking during a press conference, CoG Chairperson Josphat Nanok outlined that it is unfair to embarrass governors in the name of fighting corruption. 

This has happened barely a week after Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was arrested over graft allegations. 

''We express concern in the manner in which H.E. Governor Ojaamong Governor has been handled in the ongoing probe on the alleged loss of County funds'', read the statement.

The Governor alongside nine others including Members of Parliament were arrested on Wednesday morning and are to face fraud charges over the procurement of solid waste management services.

Furthermore, the Council said that the fight against corruption is inevitable and cannot be politicized or be used selectively to target specific officers because Governors are heads of governments and the war on corruption cannot be used to embarrass them

This happens amid a period when lifestyle audit has been the talk of the town after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in Mombasa on 14th June, that all Government officials and their families will under a lifestyle audit and that he and his deputy William Ruto will under the same audit.

Council of Governors
Governor Ojaamong
corruption
