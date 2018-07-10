+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Weird News
Sly monkey smacking little girl in the face as she tried to feed it is the best thing you’ll see all day [PHOTOS]
By Mirror | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 12:03 EAT
sly-monkey-smacking-little-girl-in-the-face-as-she-tried-to-feed-it-is-the-best-thing-you-ll-see-all-day-photos
Monkey smacked girl on face [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The tot and her mother were feeding the animal when it suddenly lashed out, smacking the child in the face

The force of the blow caused the youngster to fall backwards, tumbling down some steps and landing in a heap at the bottom

Talk about monkey business!

Video footage shows the shocking moment a cheeky monkey loses its cool, punching a young girl in the face and sending her flying backwards from the blow.

The clip begins with the girl and her mother feeding simply feeding a monkey, who is happily shovelling food into its mouth.

See Also: PHOTOS: Zoo chimpanzee brutally beats duckling to death with its bare hands, shocking onlookers


The woman then teased the primate, who seemingly exacted revenge by punching the little girl in the face.

The force of the blow caused the youngster to fall backwards, tumbling down some steps and landing in a heap at the bottom.


The video was shared by The China Global TV Network (AKA CGTN, a group of six international television channels owned by Chinese Central Television).

It was not revealed whether the girl was hurt and no further information was made available about her identity or whereabouts in China.


The type of monkey was not revealed.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



monkey
zoo
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
sly-monkey-smacking-little-girl-in-the-face-as-she-tried-to-feed-it-is-the-best-thing-you-ll-see-all-day-photos

Weird News

Sly monkey smacking little girl in the face as she tried to feed it is the best thing you’ll see all day [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Tue 10 Jul 2018 12:03pm

photos-cristiano-ronaldo-enjoys-holiday-with-stunning-girlfriend-after-world-cup-defeat

Sports

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys holiday with stunning girlfriend after World Cup defeat

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 10 Jul 2018 11:40am

croatia-s-three-best-men-miss-training-with-injuries-ahead-of-showdown-with-england

Sports

Croatia’s three ‘best men’ miss training with injuries ahead of showdown with England

By Mirror | Tue 10 Jul 2018 09:04am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng