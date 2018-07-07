+ Post your Story

England fans worried after Southgate hints at dropping one of his ‘best players’ for Sweden clash
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 07, 2018 at 11:49 EAT
England players celebrate beating Colombia [COURTE
SUMMARY

Gareth Southgate wants his team to create more chances against Sweden and is willing to tweak his tactics

He could be dropping one of his best players just to create more chances 

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has hinted at making a few changes to his starting eleven against Sweden today.

This will be in response to the low number of clear-cut chances created by England’s midfield, a problem Southgate wants to get rid of before they face Janne Andersson’s side.

According to an article published on British news outlet Mirror, Southgate is said to be thinking about a few tactical changes which could leave Tottenham’s Delle Alli on the bench.

Alli, who suffered a slight thigh injury in the team’s opening fixture against Tunisia has been playing in a rather unusual role for Southgate, further back behind than where he usually plays at club level.


During this week’s training session, Southgate is said to have reverted to using Eric Dier as the midfield anchorman, a change that could leave Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson playing as a number 8.

“We had good controlled possession, but we do want to create more clear chances and I think we can create more clear-cut chances,” said Southgate as seen on the Mirror.


Speaking on Alli’s situation, the England boss reiterated the 22-year-old needed to be encouraged to get into tight spaces where he is capable of having positive effects.

“Maybe we need to encourage him a little bit more to get into those areas where I think his strengths lie and where he can have the biggest impact on the game. That’s something we’ve got to think about tactically,” he added.

Ashley Young, who picked up a nasty knock during that heated match against Colombia has recovered and is expected to start as a wide man. Jamie Vardy, who came on late against the South American’s is expected to receive an injection for a groin injury he has been carrying.


The match kicks off at 5:00 pm local time.

