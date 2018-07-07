Outrage after cop pulls tout from moving matatu, killing him

SUMMARY There was outrage on social media on Friday after it emerged that a traffic cop had pulled a tout from a matatu The incident drew a myriad of angry reactions from enraged netizens

There was outrage on social media on Friday after it emerged that a traffic cop had pulled a tout from a matatu around Nairobi’s Donholm area, killing him on the spot.

Sports journalist Carol Radull highlighted the incident on her official Twitter page, drawing a myriad of angry reactions from enraged netizens. ​

“So a cop pulls a tout out of a moving Embassava mat. Tout hits the tarmac head first; is run over by the same mat as the driver doesn't know what's happening.

“Cop flees the scene. Tout dies on the spot. That was in Donholm,” revealed Radull.

Graphic content of the accident was shared online but there was split opinion on the same as it was reported that some touts have been doing the same to passengers.

Buru Buru OCPD Geofrey Mayieke noted the accident is under investigations and denied reports that there is tension at Donholm.

Here are some of the comments:

A tout went scottfree after doing a similar thing, I don't see what will stop a police man! After all justice kenya inaegemea side moja kama veve kwa mdomo See Also: Security guard crushed to death in Waiyaki Way after being thrown out by tout over Sh10 bob July 6, 2018

That's disturbing.... two wrongs don't make a right— Oressoh (@oressoh) July 6, 2018

If facts given are accurate and true,the Police Officer should face murder charges.— Paul Muite (@Paul_Muite) July 6, 2018

@IPOA_KE I'm sure you can find out details of the officers who were in Donholm this morning and nab this murderer. @FredMatiangi, @PoliceKE, @NPSOfficial_KE, @InteriorKE, @JBoinnet your assistance would be highly appreciated here.— John Odande (@jodande) July 6, 2018

What is wrong with us Kenyans nowadays; people have become heartless and reckless; pls pause abit and know that all human beings are God's creation ,sacred and important to their loved ones and their creator.— Jim sipei (@sipei_jim) July 6, 2018

Wow. Depressing indeed. But then again, another set of touts is in court for pushing a lady out of a moving matatu, killing her almost instantly.— Edwin Aldrin Ochieng (@edoluoko) July 6, 2018

