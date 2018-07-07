bold-kenyans-take-on-orengo-for-defending-governor-facing-corruption-charges

SUMMARY James Orengo is representing embattled Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong in a corruption case A section of Kenyans are not amused by his latest assignment

Siaya Senator James Orengo is representing embattled Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong in a corruption case but a section of Kenyans are not amused by his latest assignment.



​

This is because the Senator has been at the forefront in fighting graft in the country and his bold defence of Ojaamong is somewhat a contradiction of what he advocates for.

Others, however, noted that the Busia governor had a right to a lawyer and Orengo was just performing his duties as an advocate.

"Sospeter Ojaamong" SC Orengo holds for Sospeter who is accused for corruption.The same SC, will come on TV to tell us how the Govt is unable to fight corruption.— Mkenya Daima (@THUGEJNR) July 5, 2018

There are many angles to look into this scenario. Ojaamong's right to representation, innocence till proven guilty, Orengo's personal belief in Ojaamong, etc.



But there is conflict, real or imagined. Orengo, as minority leader, should avoid such cases https://t.co/fzTKUYi29E See Also: Hospital boss on the spot over corruption July 6, 2018

but remember Orengo will be paid by ojaamong from. Money stolen from corrupt deals.ndio maana orengo hawezi Leta maendeleo— Wilfred Wasonga (@WilfredWasonga3) July 6, 2018

Thing 1. Ojaamong is innocent until declared guilty, by a court



2. He is entitled to be represented by an attorney



3. Orengo has every right to choose who he represents, the same way you have a right on what you tweet



4. Orengo has a right to earn his living by practicing law— Simerwa (@simerwa) July 5, 2018

What senator Orengo is doing is totally wrong. What happens when Ojaamong is summoned by the senate over the same and he happens to be part of the committee? See Also: Hilarious reactions after Zambian MPs visit Kenya to benchmark on how to fight corruption July 5, 2018

ODM brigade led by counsel James Orengo are fully supporting and defending corrupt gov sospeter Ojaamong.

Remember when Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen raised concerning issues about political motives of life style... https://t.co/ZVc59ZPAOV— barmuriat muriat (@Barmuriat) July 5, 2018

JAMES ORENGO



Why are people against him representing Gov Ojaamong. We should differentiate between Orengo the lawyer and Orengo the anti corruption crusader..



So doctors shouldn't attend to thugs ama?#orengonyatieng'— Governor Mdogoh ©™ (@omondiv20) July 5, 2018





The Governor alongside nine others were arrested on Wednesday morning and are to face fraud charges over the procurement of solid waste management services.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj on Tuesday approved Ojaamong’s prosecution over the Sh8 million tender.

In a statement, DPP Haji recommended the arrest of Ojaamong for unilaterally signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Madam R Enterprise for solid waste management services which led to the loss of Sh8 million.

The DPP wants Ojaamong to be charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​