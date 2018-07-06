+ Post your Story

Alarm as city gym instructor seduces clients then blackmails them
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 06, 2018 at 09:54 EAT
Gym instructor helping out [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A public gym in a city is the talk of town after it emerged that a young instructor is going beyond his duties by seducing his female clients – including married ones

Last week, nude pictures of the young instructor posing with a naked woman emerged on social media, attracting outrage from most residents.

It is alleged that the instructor, who is also a part-time university student, secretly films women during sex.

He uses the footage to blackmail them and extort.


One man is said to have separated with his wife over the activities at the gym.

The instructor’s latest victim is said to have fainted after she was showed her nude pictures with the young man.

She borrowed Sh30,000 from a shylock to appease the instructor but he refused and instead demanded Sh200,000, or else he would post the photos on the internet. 

