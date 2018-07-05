Bad news for Man United fans as top player changes agents – Is he also leaving?

SUMMARY When a player whose future in unknown changes agents, chances are that he/she will move to another club Daley Blind is said to have joined Sports Entertainment Group (SEG)

With the World Cup approaching it’s telling phases and the football transfer window five weeks away from closing, top European clubs are identifying or have identified priority targets meant to bolster squads in the new campaign.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with a number of superstars, who have featured for their national sides at the World Cup. ​

As this goes on, it is the right time for a player to reflect on their futures and make a decision and most of this usually involves game time and wages.

One such player is Manchester United’s pragmatic Dutch Daley Blind.





According to Manchester Evening News, Blind has decided to join Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) as his agent.



Earlier in the year, he refused to rule out a move back to Dutch side Ajax but could still move.

The 24-year-old joined Man United under Louis Van Gaal in September 2014 and has a contract that runs until 2019, with the option to extend for a further year.





When a player whose future in unknown changes agents, chances are that he/she will move to another club.



