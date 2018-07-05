+ Post your Story

Senior officer lynched after killing boda boda rider
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 05, 2018 at 10:33 EAT
SUMMARY

Deputy OCS Paul Kerich was lynched after he allegedly shot and killed a boda boda rider Bungoma County

The boda boda rider, George Simiyu, was shot four times twice on the chest, once in the armpit and once on the neck

Khachonge Police Station Deputy OCS Paul Kerich was lynched on Tuesday evening June 3 after he allegedly shot and killed a boda boda rider Binyenya Village in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County.

The boda boda rider, George Simiyu, was shot four times twice on the chest, once in the armpit and once on the neck.

Simiyu’s friend, also a boda boda operator, was shot twice during the incident but is currently is undergoing treatment at the Tongaren Health Centre.

The shooting incident came barely hours after the boda boda operators had dug trenches and planted banana stems along the Ndula-Hambichi Road to protest against its bad condition.

The body of the OCS was transferred to Cheranganyi Hospital Morgue in Transzoia County.

