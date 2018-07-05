senior-officer-lynched-after-killing-boda-boda-rider

SUMMARY Deputy OCS Paul Kerich was lynched after he allegedly shot and killed a boda boda rider Bungoma County The boda boda rider, George Simiyu, was shot four times twice on the chest, once in the armpit and once on the neck

Khachonge Police Station Deputy OCS Paul Kerich was lynched on Tuesday evening June 3 after he allegedly shot and killed a boda boda rider Binyenya Village in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County.



The boda boda rider, George Simiyu, was shot four times twice on the chest, once in the armpit and once on the neck. ​

Simiyu’s friend, also a boda boda operator, was shot twice during the incident but is currently is undergoing treatment at the Tongaren Health Centre.

See Also: Boss threatening juniors with transfers over minor issues as tribesmen are spared

The shooting incident came barely hours after the boda boda operators had dug trenches and planted banana stems along the Ndula-Hambichi Road to protest against its bad condition.

The body of the OCS was transferred to Cheranganyi Hospital Morgue in Transzoia County.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​