Bride calls off wedding after bizarre lightning strike, sparks huge family brawl

SUMMARY A brawl broke out at a wedding after the bride decided to call it off for a very unusual reason

Weddings are supposed to be rather classy events, some may even say graceful.



You might expect the odd drunken incident to occur at the reception - especially if there's an open bar - but overall they're a time of celebration and love. ​

But elegance and class were not something one bride got to experience on her big day, as a mass brawl broke out during her nuptials.

The Indian bride sparked the fight after publicly deciding to call off the ceremony.

Police in the eastern state of Bihar revealed that the bride's decision came after the groom began "behaving in a strange manner" when lightning struck a nearby field during some of the wedding vows.

"After the lightning, the groom behaved as [if] he was afraid of it", a spokesman explained, according to The Telegraph.

The bride's decision caused outrage with the groom's family, who complained it was too late to back out as some of the wedding rituals had already been performed by a priest.

However, when they shared their frustration, the bride's relatives are said to have attacked them.

Sidheshwar Azad, the duty officer-in-charge at the police station said that three of the bride's relatives were later arrested and held in custody for their violent behaviour.

Indian weddings are considered large social events but are often halted for a range of bizarre reasons.

One bride is said to have been so shocked by her drunk husband's dance moves that she left the wedding in tears.

Another saw a punch-up break out during the ceremony after a bride opted to marry a guest instead of the groom, when her husband-to-be was taken ill.

The groom fell to the ground during the ceremony, suffering an epileptic fit.

Angry that she had not been told of his epilepsy before the wedding, the bride chose instead to wed her sister's brother-in-law.

When he regained his strength, the intended groom was shocked to discover his bride already married and begged her to change his mind.

This resulted in a punch-up that evolved into a fight involving plates and spoons.



