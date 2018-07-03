+ Post your Story

Mutahi Ngunyi remarks against Kikuyu community and Raila lands him in trouble with KOT
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 12:33 EAT
Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi
SUMMARY

Mutahi Ngunyi is under fire with Kenyans on Twitter after his remarks against the Kikuyu community and Raila Odinga

Mutahi, in his ‘column for the week’ on YouTube, said the problem of Kikuyus and Raila cannot be solved at the same level it was created

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is under fire with Kenyans on Twitter after his remarks against the Kikuyu community and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Mutahi, in his ‘column for the week’ on YouTube, said the problem of Kikuyus and Raila cannot be solved at the same level it was created.

He then went ahead and said that the Kikuyu's must climb down.

“You cannot SOLVE a PROBLEM at the SAME LEVEL it was CREATED (Albert Einstein) The PROBLEM of Kikuyus and Raila cannot be SOLVED at the SAME level it was CREATED. This is WHY Kikuyus MUST CLIMB DOWN,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

However, netizens did not seem to take his remarks politely. They took it to the comments section and this is what some of them had to say;


Why not Raila to do the climbing down as you say????— Fezz Albert (@AlbertFezz) July 2, 2018

Always abt Kikuyu's as usual..kwani we don't have other tribes— Mwananchi wa kawaida (@Dantezh2) July 2, 2018

The fruits of this union speak for themselves corruption corruption and high costs of living. Why don't you ever call them out ?

— Xojn (@kabarerose) July 3, 2018

people like view our country's problems as Luos verses Kikuyus
yet corruption....impunity....disfunctional justice sytems are our major problems.
what is diference from corruptioncomited by a kisii or a kamba?
running down a country n hide behind tribes...it sucks!!!!— Zipporah (@Zippora91068442) July 2, 2018

so you continue to fool me again what you mean raila n Kikuyu so Uhuru is president i struggle like everyone does .— Sumu M Ali (@harrisonkangar1) July 2, 2018

What about Turkanas, Boranas, Ogiek, Kurias, Giriamas and the minority?— The BIRIRS ???? (@Birirs) July 2, 2018


