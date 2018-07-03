Expect power outage today if you live in these areas- Kenya Power

SUMMARY Kenya Power has announced that there will be power interruptions in several regions of the country today Here are the places that will experience outages today in the country

The Kenya power on Tuesday, July 2, announced power outage today in several counties and regions countrywide.



The move is to allow routine maintenance checks in the said areas. ​

They had earlier warned their customers to buy prepaid tokens early enough to avoid inconvenience.





“Prepaid token services will not be available on Tuesday 3rd July, 10 pm to Wednesday 4th July, 10 am due to system maintenance. Please buy your tokens early to avoid inconvenience,” read the message sent to customers.

Here are the areas scheduled to experience power outage today;





