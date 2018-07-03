+ Post your Story

Why Jubilee party cancelled parliamentary group meeting
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 08:53 EAT
SUMMARY

What really prompted the cancellation of a planned Parliamentary Group meeting of the ruling Jubilee party?

We are told the president and his men were not happy with the weekend coverage that gave an indication one side of the party was under siege

What really prompted the cancellation of a planned Parliamentary Group meeting of the ruling Jubilee party?

We are told the president and his men were not happy with the weekend coverage that gave an indication one side of the party was under siege and that it was meant to portray the side as being looked down upon.

The perception that the party is in turmoil is also said to have influenced the move to cancel the planned meeting. But all in all, things are not good and in order in the party.

