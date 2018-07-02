MP Mohammed Ali’s response to ‘fan’ on Twitter angers Kenyans

SUMMARY Mohammed Ali was on Saturday questioned over a driving school project he had launched and his response to a tweep drew a myriad of reactions The initiative dubbed Nyali Driving School Bursary Fund is set to fully sponsor 215 beneficiaries to various driving schools in the region but one King Fred Asira questioned the viability of the project

Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammed Ali was on Saturday questioned over a driving school project he had launched and his response to a tweep drew a myriad of reactions.

The initiative dubbed Nyali Driving School Bursary Fund is set to fully sponsor 215 beneficiaries to various driving schools in the region but one King Fred Asira questioned the viability of the project. ​

“If you train everyone in Nyali to be a driver, who will be driven?” he asked.

Ali then responded: “Uko na akili ndogo kama sabuni ya lodging!”

This did not go down well with netizens who felt that the lawmaker should have responded in a more respectable way that befits his status.

Here are some of the reactions:

Afadhali yangu ni ndogo. Yako unayo? Ama ilinyakuliwa kwa helicopter?— King Fred Asira (@FredAsira) July 1, 2018

Fred, guys like moha are unteachable. He should have stuck to that pretense of investigative thing of his or the reggae program. Now he is clearly out of his depth— Bavon Marie Marie (@francis_mmakau) July 1, 2018

Interesting to see how adversely people change after they get to parliament— BOBO (@SamanthaNyobia) July 1, 2018

Yet they act so humble when hunting for the votes. ????— BOBO (@SamanthaNyobia) July 1, 2018

Mhesh!some of us contributed money for your campaigns willingly through your paybill but now because you feel you have enough,some of us tumekua sabuni!!okey— Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) July 1, 2018

Bursaries for driving schools?!! What the hell? Pay for them to go to school properly! Nkt— Ida (@idabarack) July 1, 2018

