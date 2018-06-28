Big worry for England fans as Southgate plans on fielding ‘much-changed’ side against Belgium

SUMMARY Raheem Sterling will be rested for England’s Group G decider as Gareth Southgate rings the changes England face Belgium on Thursday in Kaliningrad in a Group G top spot decider

England boss Southgate wants to allow forward Sterling to recharge his batteries to help him get back to his best form for the World Cup knockout phase starting early next week.

It means the Three Lions will have a much-changed line-up for their finale against Belgium here in Kaliningrad — but Harry Kane did train with the group and wants to lead them in Thursday's game that will settle who finishes top and who goes into the last-16 as runners-up. ​

Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Gary Cahill are expected to come in, while Jamie Vardy is also in contention up front.





Southgate is insistent he wants to get as many of his 23-man squad some action during the tournament as possible.

“It’s not possible to get everybody on the pitch," he said. "And your job as a manager can’t be just to keep people happy. That’s not a route for a successful team.

See Also: Nigerian fan complaining after Argentina loss lights up world

“Equally, I know how much it would have meant to me [in his playing days] to to have one minute in a tournament.

"The difference of just being on the pitch, being able to go away from the tournament — because nobody remembers whether it was one minute or 50. You do, of course, as a player.





“But to be involved in a World Cup is something you work all your life to get to.

“My inherent nature is that I like people to feel included, and be part of what we’re doing. And they all are.”

The group winners will play Group H's runners-up on Monday night, with the side finishing second facing whoever tops that section 24 hours later.

ENGLAND: Pickford; Jones, Stones, Cahill; Trippier, Dier, Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Rose; Vardy, Kane.

BELGIUM: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vermaelen; Chadli, Dembele, Fellaini, T Hazard; Tielemans, Batshuayi, E Hazard.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​